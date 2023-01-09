Jenna Ortega channels iconic ‘Wednesday’ look at pre-Golden Globes bash in L.A

File footage

Jenna Ortega rocked the Wednesday-inspired look at pre-Golden Globe awards party in Los Angeles.



Ortega, 20, who received overnight fame after playing Wednesday Addams on the hit series, was spotted clicking pictures and signing autographs for fans outside the party venue.

The Fallout actress channeled the iconic look from Wednesday as she mirrored her Nevermore Academy schoolgirl style at the event.

Ortega rocked a cropped white dress shirt, slightly exposing her midriff. She styled her look with small silver hoop earrings, wireless headphones and a loose black necktie around her neck.

The You actress finished her look with a knee-length grey pleated skirt and black dress shoes.

Ortega was joined by her Wednesday co-star Emma Myers, who plays her werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair on the show. Both clicked pictures before entering Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Ortega’s appearance comes just days after Netflix renewed the hit series, which follows Ortega's title character from The Addams Family.

Wednesday released in November 2022, set a new Netflix record for hours viewed in a week for an English-language series with 341.2 million viewing hours.