Selena Gomez, sister Gracie shower love on Nicola Peltz ahead of 28th birthday

Selena Gomez is enjoying her growing friendship with Nicola Peltz.

The Calm Down singer was joined by her 9-year-old sister Gracie for a dinner with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham that was held at Cecconi's Restaurant in Los Angeles, via Daily Mail.

“It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!” the singer captioned the adorable carousel posted a day ahead of The Last Airbender actress’ 28th birthday.

In the pictures, Nicola seemed to be enjoying the showering of love from the two sisters. Gracie kissed one Nicola’s cheek and Gomez kissed the other.

Under the comments, Peltz gushed over her birthday wish, “Omg my sisters!!” along with three shimmering heart emojis.

Back in November, Selena and Nicola hinted at their friendship by hosting a girls night celebrating the release of Gomez's documentary My Mind And Me. The sleepover-themed soirée was complete with matching pink pyjamas, cosy looking photo dumps and food courtesy of self-proclaimed chef, Brooklyn Beckham, per Elle Magazine.



While ringing in 2023 on a private beach in their matching Valentino mini dresses, Nicola posted a photo of the pairs matching ink to her Instagram Story, revealing the dainty fine line tattoo reading ‘angel’ in cursive on the inside of both of their arms, the outlet reported.

The ‘throuple’ as Gomez puts it in one of her posts, appeared in the New Year getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico on Peltz and Beckham’s series of post.