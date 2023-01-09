PM Shehbaz Sharif calls on world again to help flood-ravaged Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again called on the world to help flood-ravaged Pakistan in his address at the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan being co-hosted by the country with the United Nations in Geneva.



The international conference began with the words of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It was followed with a speech by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Pakistan and its devastating floods.

FM Bilawal will also preside over two sessions of the conference in Geneva.

Pakistan is sharing a comprehensive post-disaster framework plan for recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction before development partners and friendly countries at the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz reached Geneva Sunday night along with his delegation.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.