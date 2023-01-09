Prince Harry makes shocking ‘cult’ claims about ‘tomb-like’ Windsor Castle

file footage

Prince Harry has made shocking new claims in his memoir Spare, comparing Royal life to a ‘death cult’ and even saying that Windsor Castle is like a ‘tomb’.

After the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book accidentally went on sale days before its official release, The Sun shared an excerpt in which Prince Harry reportedly claimed that his and brother Prince William’s lives seemed to be ‘built on death’.

Sharing how the topic of death plagued and impacted the Royal Family’s lives, Prince Harry wrote in his book that it ‘haunted’ the family in all moments, happy or sad.

“… Now I saw that even our finest moments, and my best memories, somehow involved death. Our lives were built on death, our brightest days shadowed by it. Looking back, I didn't see spots of time, but dances with death,” Prince Harry reportedly said in his book.

He went as far as to claim that Windsor Castle is a ‘tomb’ where ‘the walls are filled with ancestors’ and that the Tower of London is ‘held together with the blood of animals.’

Prince Harry then also reportedly wrote: “… Maybe we were a death cult.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is officially slated to release on January 10, 2023.