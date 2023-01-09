Kate Middleton to receive very special honour on 41st birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will receive a very special honour on her 41st birthday today, January 9, amid Prince Harry’s accusations.



The Duke of Sussex, in interview with Tom Bradby, has accused his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton of "stereotyping" his now-wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry said William and Kate were fans of the US legal drama Suits in which Meghan starred.

But he said he thought they were not expecting him to get involved with someone like Meghan and "there was a lot stereotyping" of her as a biracial, divorced American actress, according to AFP.

That caused "a bit of a barrier" to welcoming her to the family, the duke said.

Meanwhile, amid allegations from Prince Harry, Kate Middleton will be granted a very special honour.

According to My London, as a senior member of the royal family, Princess of Wales will be granted a unique birthday tradition which is strictly limited to just four royals.

The report says Kate Middleton can expect an extra special birthday honour this year as the bells at Westminster Abbey will ring out from 1:00 PM to mark her special day.

This is a tradition which is strictly limited to the most senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William.