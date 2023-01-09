Anushka Ranjan denies pregnancy rumours with husband Aditya Seal: See post

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal met at a Fashion show in 2017

Actor Anushka Ranjan reacts to her pregnancy rumours with husband Aditya Seal, says we are not pregnant.

The Wedding Pullav actress, taking it to her Instagram, shared a picture where her husband Aditya can be seen lying on her lap. While sharing the picture, she wrote: “This is the only baby in my life right now. We are not pregnant.”

Previously reports remarked that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood. “The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents."

Back in 2017, Seal and Ranjan met for the first time during a fashion show organized by Ranjan’s mom. The two felt attracted immediately and after dating for four years, the duo finally got married in 2021.

On the professional front, Aditya Seal featured in film Rocket Gang. Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan made her acting debut with Wedding Pullav. Later on she appeared in films like: Fittrat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, reports News18.