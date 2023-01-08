Peek-a-boo in BTS’s Jin Argentina’s trip: Food, music and video games

BTS's Jin shares a fun-filled video of himself enjoying in Argentina

BTS’s Jin collaborated with Coldplay to sing his solo The Astronaut live for the first time. Taking to its YouTube channel, Bangtan TV shared a video to show glimpses of what he did ahead of his concert.





The video starts with Jin’s personalized message for ARMY who said, "Going to Argentina, connecting from the US. I'm arriving in five hours. So, the total air time is about 34-35 hours. Because I wanted to put on the best performance I could so this will be the first reveal. But it's tough, hard."

He further added, "Thinking about spending the same amount of time returning home. I'm spending about three days just moving around. I respect everyone who does tours. I've done tours myself. From Korea to South America it is really the opposite side of the globe. I always wanted to visit South America. Coldplay gave me a really good opportunity to meet you, I'm really happy about that."

The next frame has a glimpse of his airplane food. Moreover, Jin was shown playing video games but he was never able to win, despite trying multiple techniques. At last, when he was able to win, he did a happy dance and said, "Wow, I finally cleared it. I didn't know I will clear this game here. In five hours."

Jin was also seen enjoying steaks, chocolates and bread as he plays video games. The video reaches to its conclusion with Jin winning the game and celebrating by applying a lip balm.