Prince William ‘had but four words’ to say when Meghan Markle announced pregnancy

File Footage

Prince Harry has just revealed the ‘four-word’’ response Prince William had when Meghan Markle made a public announcement about her pregnancy.



The revelation has been brought to light in Prince Harry own memoir Spare.

According to a report obtained by Hello! Magazine, Prince Willian said, “We must tell Kate” when he was informed about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.

Whereas King Charles is said to have been delighted at the news of becoming a grandfather for the fourth time in a row.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie in 2019, May, at Portland Hospital in London and decided to opt out of the hospital stair photo op.

They instead stood for an interview out side Windsor Castle after the birth.