Prince William ‘had but four words’ to say when Meghan Markle announced pregnancy

Prince Harry has just revealed the ‘four-word’’ response Prince William had when Meghan Markle made a public announcement about her pregnancy.
The revelation has been brought to light in Prince Harry own memoir Spare.
According to a report obtained by Hello! Magazine, Prince Willian said, “We must tell Kate” when he was informed about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.
Whereas King Charles is said to have been delighted at the news of becoming a grandfather for the fourth time in a row.
For those unversed, Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie in 2019, May, at Portland Hospital in London and decided to opt out of the hospital stair photo op.
They instead stood for an interview out side Windsor Castle after the birth.
The TikTok clip was shared on Thursday
Vir Das talks about being compared with Priyanka Chopra
In the now-viral clip, Ellen DeGeneres was seen making Taylor Swift uncomfortable with her questions
Prince Harry’s memoir could be a ‘beginning of end’ for the royal
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Globes
Adam Sandler appeared relaxed with his youngest daughter