Drew Barrymore prank calls ex with Kate Hudson, turns out to be former co-star

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson got to some cheeky antics as they tried to call prank call one of Barrymore’s exes.

Hudson appeared on The Drew Barrymore show on January 5, 2023, to talk about her recently released Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The duo reminisced about their shared connection to the Wilson brothers. Kate famously dated Owen off and on between 2006 and 2009, while Drew had a romance with Luke between 1996 and 1998, via Entertainment Weekly.

“We were talking about the Wilsons the last time you were here. I dated Luke,” Barrymore said to Hudson, who mentioned that she hasn’t heard from the brothers.

To which Barrymore responded, “Neither did I.” She then proposed that the two ring up the brothers right then and there. The host also noted that her ex-boyfriend had planned to come on the show at some point, but his film schedule had prevented it.

The two then decided to call one of the Wilson Brothers, after checking if either one had the numbers. Kate claimed she had Luke’s and Barrymore said that she had Owen’s.

In a video shared by Entertainment Weekly for the show, the two excitedly dialled the number in front of the studio audience which Kate had provided for ‘Luke’.

Upon dialling the number, Drew could be seen nervously asking, ‘Luke?’ Upon some inquiry, the guy turned out to be someone named Lucas Wilson.

Lucas is also an actor and he had a role in Drew’s 1999 rom com Never Been Kissed. “You looking for the actor? That’s not me,” Lucas said with a laugh after answering the call. “I’m so sorry! We’re crank-calling people right now,” Drew replied.

When Hudson interjected and asked, “How do you know Drew Barrymore,” and that’s when the caller laughed and shared that they co-starred in a movie together.

At one point Hudson also cheekily asked if he was single, in an effort to set up her friend.