Prince Harry puts Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet in danger

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has put his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet in danger with claims he killed 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.



The Express UK, quoting security experts, reported that Prince Harry has placed his family in the crosshairs of extremists.

The experts warned that the Prince has elevated himself and his family into one of the world’s top security risks with his claims he killed 25 Taliban.

Security expert Andy McNab said that the Duke was already a “high-value target” for his tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Also, top US security expert Kent Moyer said Prince Harry’s remarks put his family in “immediate” danger at their multi-million mansion in Montecito, California.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller calling in airstrikes in 2007-2008, then flying the attack helicopter in 2012-2013.