Andrew Tate confesses to human trafficking, organized crime in wiretap

File Footage

Andrew Tate has just been caught on wiretaps admitting to the allegations that have been made against him, to date.



From organized crime, to stuff like human trafficking etc. Andrew and his brother have come under fire for a myriad of claims.

The most damning appears to have come from a wiretap which quotes shocking admission.

This transcription has been brought forward by a Romanian news site called Digi24.

According to their findings, Andrew Tate was once tapped admitting to the allegations brought forward against him.

The wiretaps in question have since been obtained by prosecutors and showcase the extent to which the infamous star allegedly used women.

It reads;

Andrew Tate: You’re not stupid and you can probably guess how I make so much money. I have to hide what I’m really doing.



Victim: Web cam?



Andrew Tate: For a long time I did this with a team of girls working on video chat. The company was fake, but this is how I laundered my dirty money. Some of the girls who worked for me (…) I used them to do other things. To move money or illegal things, documents, etc. I will never do that with you.

Since then, new evidence has also come to light, in the form of victim statements which detail the extent of the alleged humiliation they endured in Tate’s compound.

Some even went as far as to say they were branded with tattoos that featured ‘Owned by Tate’ on their backsides.