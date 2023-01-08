'Iron Man' star offered an hour to decide fate in MCU

Don Cheadle revealed Marvel offered him two hours to accept the deal of a six-movie contract.

During an interview with GQ magazine, the Crash star opened up on Marvel's ultimatum of two hours to decide his future in MCU.

Marvel offered Cheadle Iron Man 2 and signed a six-movie contract with the studio.

"I was at my kid's laser tag birthday party," the Talk to Me star added.

"They called me and said, 'This is what's happening and we're giving you the offer. If you don't say yes then we're going to the next person. This is going to happen very fast. Why don't you take an hour and decide if you want to do it.' It was a six-movie deal! In an hour I have to decide?"

The 58-year-old inquired the studio about the other five films, to which Marvel said, "It's going to be these Avengers and this is what it is, so you have to say yes or no."

No Sudden Move actor asked his character trajectory, to which Marvel responded, "We don't know any of that but this is what it is so you've got an hour."

The studio extended the time limit to two hours when Cheadle explained that he was at his child's birthday party.

The Marvel actor added, "So we played laser tag for two hours and I was talking to my wife and we thought about it and talked to my agent and tried to get as much information as we could."

Cheadle accepted the role, and after 12 years as an MCU supporting actor, he is set to lead the upcoming Armor Wars movie.