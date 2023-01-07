Helen Skelton's ex-husband 'deletes' his Instagram page after social media rant

Helen Skelton's estranged ex-husband Richie Myler does not want negativity around him as he has seemingly deleted his Instagram page after making his profile private following 'abusive messages'.

The rugby player, 32, ended his marriage of eight years to Helen, 39, in April and moved on with Stephanie Thirkill, also 32 - who is now pregnant with their first child.

And the sportsman has reportedly quit the social media platform for good after going private to weed out those who 'are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously'.

Posting about his decision to initially go private in October, Richie wrote to his followers on Instagram: 'I've decided to put my profile private from now on.

'If you are on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.

'I'm going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you Richie.'

Richie's profile is no longer coming up on the social media platform.

It comes after Helen used the Royal Family's unofficial motto 'never complain, never explain' as she put the split behind her and said she will 'just crack on' with raising their three children as a single mum in 2023.



