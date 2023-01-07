Prince Harry disgracing brother William to make wife Meghan Markle happy?

Prince Harry is seemingly taking revenge from his brother Prince William over the Prince of Wales' rift with Meghan Markle.



Prince of Wales once reportedly lost his cool over Meghan in a row about a comment Harry's wife had made about Kate Middleton that she's having "baby brain".



The Duke of Sussex seemingly disgraced his elder brother in Spare as he claimed that in the run up to their wedding in 2018 Meghan brazenly told the Princess of Wales that she must have "baby brain".



Kate, who gave birth to her third child Prince Louis just a month before Meghan and Harry's big day, was heavily pregnant at the time of the fitting. In the book, Harry reportedly recounts how Kate was upset - but Meghan apologised.

The comment wasn't well-received and the four some later met in a bid to try and move past the incident - but this led to a row between Prince William and Meghan, according to Harry's book.



William "pointed a finger at Meg", then allegedly blasted: "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here."



To which Meghan responded: "If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face."

William's remarks reportedly left Meghan upset - especially as she was reportedly warned she wasn't close enough to Kate to make a remark about her hormones.

Some royal experts and fans think Prince Harry is targeting his brother William to take revenge for the Prince of Wales' alleged bust-up with Meghan.