Bipasha Basu showers love on Daughter Devi as she celebrating 44th birthday

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 44th birthday on January 7.



Basu treated fans with an adorable video featuring daughter Devi. On the occasion of her birthday, she posted Devi's video as she thanked God for giving her the best gift, and the Alone actor feels luckiest girl in the world.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared a video of her kissing daughter Devi's tiny feet , although the video does not feature baby's face.

The 44-years-old Bollywood actor captioned her post, "God gave me the best gift, my daughter Devi, after my first best gift ,the love of my life, My husband @iamksgofficia luckiest girl in the world."

Fans showered birthday wishes and love from all corners for the new mommy in town. Bipasha's husband Karan penned a heartfelt note for wife as well.

