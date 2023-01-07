‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ surpasses ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with $1.547 billion

Avatar: The Way of Water to set new records with its latest box office feat. The James Cameron directorial has jumped into the No. 9 slot with Thursday’s gross business.

As the Deadline reported, the Avatar: The Way of Water – a sequel to the 2009 original - has overtaken The Avengers’ record business $1.521B, now having collected nearly $1.547B worldwide in 23 days of release.

The Way of Water has surpassed Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick on global box office as the No.1 worldwide release in just its first three weeks in theaters, since its release on Dec. 16, 2022.

The Avatar sequel continues to stand as the No. 2 international box office release of the pandemic era with $1.075B through Thursday.

The film is closing in on the No. 1 title of the past three years, including Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.107B).

Avatar: The Way of Water traces the life of the Sully family comprising Jake, Neytiri and their kids.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet in prominent roles.