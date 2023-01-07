Bethenny Frankel suggests Prince Harry to change book name to ‘Dirty Harry Laundry’

File Footage

Bethenny Frankel roasted Prince Harry over his new memoir Spare in which he opened up about his feud with the Royal family members.

The television personality seemed fed up with “crazy” Duke of Sussex oversharing about his personal rift with his family in the autobiography.

“How much more? Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next?” she said in a video dropped on Instagram. “Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William.”

“We get it. We got it. I mean, what else are we gonna do? Like, high colonics with the royals?” she continued. “We undertsand that s–t went down. It’s family stuff, like it’s gonna be crazy. I mean, it’s just so funny.”

Bethenny went on to suggest that Harry should change his book name to “Dirty Harry Laundry” before changing it to “Mention It All,” referencing her infamous line from The Real Housewives of New York City.



“Mention it all! Oh my God. Harry should have named his book ‘Mention It all.’ Mention. It. All. I’m dying,” she said before adding that he should not stop exposing family secrets as they are keeping her entertained.

“Now I’m really leaning in. Say more so I can say more,” she added. “Like, I was saying stop it. I’m wrong. Keep it going. I want to hear what’s going to happen next.”

Bethenny further said, “I’m not gonna buy [his book] or read it. I will not pay the money. We gave him a couple hundred million in cash and prizes, but no, it’s not enough. It’s not enough.”



