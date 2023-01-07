Whoopi Goldberg admits she won’t do Sister Act 3 movie without Maggie Smith

Whoopi Goldberg has recently shared that she won’t do third Sister Act movie without Maggie Smith during Loose Women show on Friday.



Speaking with Judi Love on British talk show, Whoopi asked about the third sequel of the movie and any new development in this regard.

To this, Whoopi responded that it all depends on Maggie’s decision, even she insisted that she’s here on this show to request Maggie to say yes for the movie.

“You know, one of the things that I want to make sure I do while I'm here is… I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you,” said the 67-year-old.

Whoopi confessed that she “can’t do it with anybody” but Maggie.

“So, if you need me to come over here [to England] and shoot and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do, but we don't want to do it without you,” stated The Color Purple star.

For the unversed, in the previous movie, Whoopi played Deloris Van Cartier, a singer who is forced into a witness protection programme in a convent and takes on the persona of Sister Mary Clarence. Whereas, Maggie did the role as Mother Superior in both original and sequel movie.

The Ghost actress also disclosed that the script is ready but she’s trying to search a director for this project.

“I’m liking the script; you know we’re all going to do whatever we have to do. I’m trying to secure a director!” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Whoopi can be seen in her new movie Till, released on January 6.