Netflix 'Wednesday' finally renews for season 2 after record breaking viewership

Netflix recently hit series Wednesday is gearing up for a season 2 as announced by the streaming service.
The official Twitter account for the giant has announced on January 7 that Wednesday will officially be renewed for a season 2.
Previously, it was reported that Wednesday season 2 renewal is expected in early 2023, and it is confirmed finally.
Wednesday is a comedy horror series and it was able to garner praises from both fans and the critics soon after it was debuted on the streaming platform.
The series is a reboot to The Addams family and it came out on Netflix in 2022 with Jenna Ortega in the titular role. Wednesday season 1 mainly focused on Ortega who is playing Wednesday Addams in the series.
Wednesday Addams solves a murder mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy, which is a school for the outcasts.
After debuting on the giant in November 2022, it didn't take too long for the latest Addams family adaptation to become a massive hit.
Per the reports, Wednesday has remained on Netflix's most-viewed-shows list for some time, which naturally made many wonder if there would be a season 2.
