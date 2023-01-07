Victoria Beckham faces criticism as she promotes expensive outfit from her fashion line

Victoria Beckham has received backlash for being equally out of touch as she took to Instagram to promote an £800 cardigan from her fashion line, on Friday.

The popstar-turned designer shared a video of herself modelling the VB Body Longline Jacket with skin-tight leggings, telling her followers how the simple item is 'so easy to wear' and branding it 'a bit of a no-brainer'.

Victoria captioned the video of herself on her main grid: '#VBBody makes dressing easy! I’m obsessed with this new longline jacket.

Sharing the mirror-selfie clip to her story, the former Spice Girl also included a link to purchase the item, which retails at £790.

And although some fans were impressed with the design, many followers criticized her for promoting something so expensive while people are 'struggling with bills.'



One person commented: '"it's so easy" but easy V doesn't come for free.....£800 but out of my price range!' while another wrote: 'For 790 pound sterling !! Thanks but [no] thanks.'

Someone else slammed her, writing: 'Not really for the working class is it when struggling with bills trying to keep their heads above water keep it real Victoria.'

Victoria's ill-advised fashion promo video came after her eldest son Brooklyn, 23, splashed out hundreds of pounds making his controversial 'Michelin style Sunday roast.'