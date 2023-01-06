Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari says she had a great time collaborating with John Legend

Rapper, songwriter, and vocalist Raja Kumari, an Indo-American, spoke about her experience working with musician John Legend on the song 'Keep Walking,' according to Mid-day.



Raja shared that she had a great time while working with John Legend and that she explored a different space musically and lyrically. She also shared about their song which talks about authenticity, resilience, and the fire that burns within all of us.

Kumari said, "The Walkers & Co. platform celebrates bold steps and the Keep Walking Anthem, which comes straight from the heart, is a celebration of the same spirit. The song talks about authenticity, resilience, and the fire that burns within all of us."

She further added, "It was fun exploring a different space, both musically and lyrically. I had a great time co-writing and jamming with John Legend who, like his name, is a true original. It's my first-ever collab with the Walkers & Co. platform and I can't wait for fans to listen to this."

John Legend and Raja Kumari have been brought together for the track 'Keep Walking' by a brand new platform - Walkers & Co.



