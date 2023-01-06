Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari says she had a great time collaborating with John Legend

Rapper, songwriter, and vocalist Raja Kumari, an Indo-American, spoke about her experience working with musician John Legend on the song 'Keep Walking,' according to Mid-day.
Raja shared that she had a great time while working with John Legend and that she explored a different space musically and lyrically. She also shared about their song which talks about authenticity, resilience, and the fire that burns within all of us.
Kumari said, "The Walkers & Co. platform celebrates bold steps and the Keep Walking Anthem, which comes straight from the heart, is a celebration of the same spirit. The song talks about authenticity, resilience, and the fire that burns within all of us."
She further added, "It was fun exploring a different space, both musically and lyrically. I had a great time co-writing and jamming with John Legend who, like his name, is a true original. It's my first-ever collab with the Walkers & Co. platform and I can't wait for fans to listen to this."
John Legend and Raja Kumari have been brought together for the track 'Keep Walking' by a brand new platform - Walkers & Co.
Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance in 'Call Me Kat' where Leslie Jordon appeared as the lead
Reba ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007
Brooklyn Beckham reportedly spent a whopping £300 on his 'Michelin style' Sunday roast
Gisele Bündchen stars in Louis Vuitton campaign alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, and Devon Aoki
Christian Bale's Netflix movie details Poe's literary work through references, in a fictional setup
It comes after Dua added another whopping £4 million to her fortune this year