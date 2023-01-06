Jamie Dornan intimidated by Kenneth Branagh's impressive facial hair on set of their new movie

Jamie Dornan humorously revealed that he felt intimidated by co-star Kenneth Branagh's stirring moustache on the set of their new movie A Haunting in Venice.
Jamie Dornan is starring in the recent Agatha Christie's adaption where Kenneth Branagh is starring as iconic Detective Hercule Poirot.
According to Daily Mail, on January 6, Jamie appeared on The Graham Norton show and revealed, "I felt very insecure and inferior the whole time because his moustache was unbelievable."
"[His facial hair is] the best in film history as Poirot, while mine was a wee attempt at one," he quipped.
Jamie revealed that it was "very different" acting alongside the Oscar winner, after only previously being directed by him.
Jamie said it was "very different" acting alongside the Oscar winner, after only previously being directed by him.
The star-studded cast of the movie also includes Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Camille Cottin, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico.
Prince Harry served 10 years in the British military, rising to the rank of captain
Kylie Jenner's fans think the reality TV star has called it quits with beau Travis Scott
Kim Kardashian's nine-year-old daughter North uses ‘comedy’ to seek mother’s attention, says expert
Aleksandar Alex Ilic takes to his Instagram to post pictures with Disha Patani
Emilia Clarke reveals Jason Momoa was 'so kind and considerate' while they filmed intimate scenes on ‘Game of...
Elton John thanks Britney Spears for collaboration as ‘Hold Me Closer’ tops reader poll