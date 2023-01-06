Jamie Dornan intimidated by Kenneth Branagh's impressive facial hair on set of their new movie

Jamie Dornan humorously revealed that he felt intimidated by co-star Kenneth Branagh's stirring moustache on the set of their new movie A Haunting in Venice.

Jamie Dornan is starring in the recent Agatha Christie's adaption where Kenneth Branagh is starring as iconic Detective Hercule Poirot.

According to Daily Mail, on January 6, Jamie appeared on The Graham Norton show and revealed, "I felt very insecure and inferior the whole time because his moustache was unbelievable."

"[His facial hair is] the best in film history as Poirot, while mine was a wee attempt at one," he quipped.



Jamie revealed that it was "very different" acting alongside the Oscar winner, after only previously being directed by him.

Jamie said it was "very different" acting alongside the Oscar winner, after only previously being directed by him.



The star-studded cast of the movie also includes Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Camille Cottin, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico.









