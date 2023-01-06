Disha Patani, Aleksandar Alex Ilic are making their relationship ‘Insta-official’?

Aleksandar Alex Ilic takes to his Instagram to post pictures with Disha Patani

Disha Patani and her rumored beau model Aleksandar Alex Ilic have been spotted in public multiple times now. Speculations have been made that they are dating each other for quite some time now.

Ilic took to his Instagram and shared the love-soaked pictures. The rumored couple was having a candlelit dinner as they twinned in black outfits. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also commented on the post that read, “Can't wait to read what they write after this pic.”





They have not made any official statement about their relationship but a few days ago, Ilic in a conversation with Bombay Times said, "We know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Disha was previously dating Tiger Shroff as per speculations who was asked about the relationship on Koffee with Karan season 7, to which he said, "We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today."