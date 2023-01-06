Gen Bajwa tried to move Pakistan forward via Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO).— Radio Pakistan

Terming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a “hypocrite”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said it is coming to the fore before the nation how Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa helped the former premier.

In a bid to steer the country out of the crisis, Pakistan’s armed forces and Gen Bajwa provided all possible support to Imran Khan but he proved a failed prime minister, said PM Shehbaz while addressing the launching ceremony of the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) in Islamabad

“Gen Bajwa tried to move Pakistan forward via Imran Khan but he failed as prime minister,” the incumbent premier said. “Imran Khan is levelling allegations against those who brought him to power.”

“What language is Imran Khan using for Gen Bajwa? He has no match in abusing,” he said, adding that the PTI leader has destroyed Pakistani society.

Khan ruined relations with friendly countries

Taking a dig at the former prime minister, who was ousted from power through vote of no-confidence last year, PM Shehbaz said that he ruined Islamabad’s relations with friendly countries who always supported Pakistan.

Khan accused Chinese companies of corruption, which angered Beijing, he added. “I cannot disclose the details here because my position doesn't allow it.”

Traders urged to save 'national resources'

Addressing the ceremony, PM Shehbaz urged the business community to support the government’s recently announced energy conservation plan marking the early closure of markets and restaurants, to ensure judicious use of national resources and reduce the import bill.

“I appeal to the business community to extend their support to the government [for energy conservation]. This will reduce the oil import and bring down the dollar rate which would later be spent on the country’s progress including agriculture and medicine,” he added.

The premier said any difficulty faced by a nation necessitated collective action and expressed the hope that the traders from across the country would take part in this “jihad” to save the national resources.

‘Govt to abide by its commitments with IMF’

Referring to his telephonic interaction with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday, the prime minister assured that, unlike its predecessor, the incumbent government would abide by its commitments with the international lender without further burdening the masses.

However, he also sensitised the IMF head over the country’s economic condition adversely affected by the worst floods and made it clear his government had already taxed the rich but could no more burden the poor.

He also apprised the gathering of his 45-minute-long telephonic conversation with Chinese premier on Thursday in which the latter assured him not to leave Pakistan alone, which the prime minister said evidenced the improvement of bilateral relations strained by the poor foreign policy of the previous government.

The prime minister assured that the coalition government would do its maximum for the relief of the masses including the provision of jobs.

He expressed the resolve that under PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the incumbent government would lead Pakistan to become a great nation.

Additional input from APP