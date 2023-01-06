Prince Harry recalls his break-up with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has opened up about break-up with his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy in his memoir Spare.
Harry´s memoir Spare officially goes on sale next week but much of its contents have already been leaked in British and US media.
In an excerpt from his tell-all, the Duke of Sussex got candid about how Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance made him question whether Davy could be his future wife.
Harry writes, “Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together.”
The Prince continued, “I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us,” wondering if “maybe it would be Chelsy.”
“I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either,” Prince Harry recalled of their split.
“The day I got my wings, I figured she got hers,” Harry said referring to his break-up with Davy as they called it quits shortly after he received his helicopter pilot’s wings in 2010, according to OK Magazine.
