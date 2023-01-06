King Charles, Prince William decide to cut all ties with Harry?

Prince Harry has seemingly burnt all the bridges of his return to the royal family with his shocking claims about King Charles and Prince William in his book, 'Spare'.



Previously, it was claimed that the palace's "doors will remain open" for the Duke even after his serious allegations against the members of the Firm.

"Those close to the King insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California," the UK Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing sources.



Insiders told the British newspaper that Harry’s side of the story was “wrong” adding that Charles, 74, and his younger son, 38, have remained in contact and met up several times during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, New York Post reports.

Meghan's hubby claimed in a recently released clip from his upcoming ITV interview that his family has “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” telling journalist Tom Bradby: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother [Prince William] back.”

But, The Duke's memoir seems to burn all the clean between Harry and Prince William as Meghan's hubby has reportedly made some serious allegations against Kate's husband in his book.

There are speculations that Charles and William have decided to cut all ties with Harry and Meghan as the Sussexes do not seem to stop revealing their secrets.