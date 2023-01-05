Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on reprising role in The Mummy: Find out

Brendan Fraser recently reveals that he is ready to reprise his role in The Mummy movie in near future.
In a new interview with Deadline for Actor’s Side, Fraser, who played Rick O’ Connell in the last three movies, pointed out, “I don't know any juicy details about it, but it's kinda been an open-ended question for some time now.”
Talking about doing the reboot, Fraser stated, “I'm not opposed to it, I don't know an actor who doesn't want a job.”
“I don't think I've been this famous and nonsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!” he quipped.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Fraser was commended for his role in new movie The Whale. He will be next seen in Killers of the Flower Moon along with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro.
