Billie Eilish weighs in on the importance of climate activism

Billie Eilish has recently addressed the significance of environmentalism in a new magazine interview.



Speaking with Vogue, the singer spoke up about her efforts to be green, which included asking Oscar de la Renta “to stop selling fur and partnering with the nonprofit Reverb to make her Happier Than Ever world tour more sustainable”.

“I've spent all of my effort trying not to be in people's faces about it,” said the songstress.

Eilish continued, “Because people don't respond well to that. It makes the causes that you believe in look bad, because you're, like, annoying the shit out of everybody.”

While discussing about climate change, the singer stated, “I'm still not shoving information down people's throats. I'm more like, I'm not going to tell you what to do. I'm just going to tell you why I do this. But you're also a bad person if you don't do it.”

Reflecting on her climate anxiety, Eilish is not happy with her own actions that cause negative impact on the environment.

“I shouldn't be making any products. I shouldn't be selling anything. It's just more shit to go into the landfill one day. I know that,” remarked the 21-year-old.

However, she mentioned, “No one's going to stop wearing clothes. No one's going to stop making stuff. So, I just do it in the best way I possibly can.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “I wish I could just make changes in my life and save the world alone. Grow my own food and live off the grid. Erase my carbon footprint. But all that does is erase me.”

“When really, if every single person just did half of what they should do, we could fix this,” she added.