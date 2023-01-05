Victoria Beckham praises son Brooklyn's 'inspiring' beef roast recipe

Victoria Beckham has shown her full support to her son Brooklyn after he was widely mocked over his latest disastrous cooking tutorial.
The inspiring chef tried to impress fans with his ‘Michelin-styled’ video as he made a Sunday roast however failed.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old chef gave fans a step-by-step guide to making the best dish.
Yet despite backlash over the meal, Victoria was quick to praise her eldest child, saying she'd be using the recipe as 'inspiration' for the next meal she makes her family.
Sharing Brooklyn's video on Instagram, the 48-year-old designer penned: 'Inspiration for Sunday's roast. I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!'
She then pointedly added: 'It's rare people not raw'.
It's unlikely the meal will ever pass Victoria's lips, however, as she famously sticks to a diet of mainly grilled fish and vegetables.
