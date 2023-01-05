Amy Robach husband Andrew Shue adopts smart strategy amid wife's romance scandal?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair scandal have put the former husband, Andrew Shue, in the spotlight, as he maintained a distance from his estranged wife romance.

"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be "very surprising" if Shue, ever made a public statement regarding the affair between his estranged wife, and Holmes.

The news of the co-anchors romance created uproar in November 2022 as ABC put the pair on hold as it conducted internal investigation.

Following news of the scandal, Shue, who married Robach in 2010, deleted every trace of the T.V. anchor from his Instagram account.

However, despite the scandal, the insider tells Us that the Wonder Years alum and his family are "doing well, moving forward and staying positive" amid the drama.

Previously, on the budding romance of Holmes and Robach, an insider revealed to Us that the co-hosts' connection "blossomed from a close friendship" into something more.

They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer," the source shared at the time.

[They] have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce."