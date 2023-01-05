 
close
Thursday January 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski is epitome of chic in cropped jacket and matching miniskirt

Emily Ratajkowsk stepped out in New York City with style on Wednesday afternoon

By Web Desk
January 05, 2023

She's known for her impeccable sense of style.

Emily Ratajkowski was the epitome of chic as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old mother-of-one looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flashed her toned tummy in a gray skirt and cropped, belted blazer.

The High Low With EmRata podcast host modeled a fresh blowout on her rich brunette tresses and accentuated her gorgeous features with a light dusting of make-up.

The supermodel covered most of her long legs with thigh-high black socks.

Additionally, she slipped her feet into a pair of white New Balance sneakers with a gummy sole and red accents.

The fashion-forward stunner carried her belongings in a black leather purse that she draped over her shoulder.

Emily also appeared on Instagram in a show-stopping look, keeping her followers entertained as she posted to her Stories. 