How did Prince Harry book ‘Spare’ get leaked six days early?

FileFootage

Prince Harry’s book Spare was slated to release next Tuesday but a copy of the highly-anticipated book has been obtained by The Guardian.



The publisher of the memoir Penguin Random House is said to have considered stringent measures however questions are being raised after Martin Pengelly got his hands on the book, reported Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, titled Spare’ reportedly shed light on the prince’s troubled relationship with his brother and the rest of the family.

Daily Mail noted that publishers spent millions of pounds to avoid the content of the book from getting leaked.

The book, which is being published in 16 languages including Chinese, Finnish, Hungarian, Spanish and Portuguese, will be available in UK shops on Tuesday. However, those living in Australia will be able to purchase the book on January 11.