Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai sea-facing apartment rents out after three years

Sushant Singh Rajput moved in this four-bedroom apartment in 2019

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Carter Road apartment in Mumbai rents out after gap of three years.

According to the reports, the apartment belongs to an NRI who will be renting it out at the cost of INR 5 lakh per month along with a security deposit of INR 30 lakh.

The sources revealed that a broker named Rafique Merchant confirmed that the house is finally renting out. He revealed that the owner of the house contacted him regarding the matter a few months back. “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.”

Rafique talked about the process of finding tenants for the apartment, said: “People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalized.”

"The owner is also very particular and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with, revealed the broker."

Merchant further disclosed: “The clients are informed in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don’t mind the history and want to go for it. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the deal. Now, the owner is very clear that he doesn't want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person.”

As per PinkVilla, Sushant Singh Rajput moved into this four-bedroom apartment in 2019, he was living there on a rent of INR 4.5 lakh per month.