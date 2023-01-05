Prince William can settle a score with Harry through 'revenge' book?

Royal fans offended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary are now pinning their hopes on a book that they think would "shock" the United Kingdom.

While it is not known when will the book come out, it is being speculated that it would contain something that would satisfy monarchists who are critical of Harry and Meghan.

Tom Bower was accused of making false statements about Megha Markle in his book titled "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors".

Some conspiracy theorists believe since William and Kate can't use media like Meghan and Harry due to their royal positions to address the allegations, they may leak some information to the author for his new book to settle a score with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A couple of things he said about the Duchess were addressed by Meghan herself for the first time in her Netflix documentary.

While the publication date of "Revenge Part II" is not known, Prince Harry's book "Spare" is about to hit the shelves in a couple of days.

Harry is expected to target his brother William and say thing about the Prince of Wales and his wife which he avoided saying in the documentary.

Thei documentary clearly shows that Harry and Meghan blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for their departure from the UK and their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.