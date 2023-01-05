Selena Gomez congratulates friends Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Selena Gomez congratulated her friends Aaron Carpenter and Connar Franklin on their recent engagement.

The Only Murders in the Building star who has sparked speculation she is dating Nicola Peltz's brother Brad Peltz, posted snaps chronicling her friendship with the couple as she celebrated their betrothal on Instagram account on Tuesday.

'Congratulations to some of my favorite people on this earth. Took you guys long enough!' the star, 30, captioned the post.

The post contained three images, starting with one of Selena sitting in between the duo and holding up a handwritten card that read 'Losers! (They cheated).'

In another snap, Selena had her eyes closed as she embraced the couple from behind.





The final image of the post contained a black-and-white photo of just Aaron and Connar, cuddling on a couch.

Connar and Aaron, a singer and former Vine star, expressed their appreciation for Selena's shout-out in the comments section.