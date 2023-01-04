Lily Collins explains how she has readied for her Emily in Paris Season 3 musical performance

Lily Collins has recently discussed about the preparation process for her musical performance in the Emily in Paris 3.
In a new interview with E! News, Lily revealed that she took the help of Ashley Park by sending her a few different demos.
“I went to the bathroom and I was like, ‘I'll just record five different ways,” explained Lily who performed the classic 1966 song Alfie during the second episode of third season.
Ashley told the outlet, “Lily sent me three different versions. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is my new ringtone’.”
Lily further said that it was Ashley who encouraged her to “just to let go and be me” before the musical performance in the series.
“I've always wanted to be able to play more with singing,” stated Lily.
Lily, whose father is musician Phil Collins, commented, “But it always had to be character-driven and it had to make sense as part of the character and for a purpose. This was something that was brought to me, which of course I felt nervous about.”
“However, that's where Emily is coming from, as well. So, it could aid in that. It was a really fun practice for me to get to explore,” she added.
Meanwhile, the new season of Emily in Paris is available on Netflix.
