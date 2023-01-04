Keira Knightley stars as 1960s reporter in new photos from upcoming crime drama 'Boston Strangler'

Keira Knightley's stars in a new avatar of a reporter in the 1960s, in latest pictures from crime drama Boston Strangler.
On Tuesday, January 3, the first look pictures of Keira Knightly playing Record-American newspaper reporter, for upcoming Hulu film Boston Strangler, came out.
As per People, the 37 year English actress plays Loretta McLaughlin in the movie, who was the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.
Keira is featured in the pictures along with co-star Carrie Coon, who plays her colleague and friend in the movie, written and directed by Matt Ruskin
Hulu and 20th Century Studios tweeted, "Experience the thrilling true story of two reporters who led the charge to unravel one of the most infamous serial murder cases of all time."
The posts added, "Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, is streaming March 17 on @Hulu."
The movie also stars Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper.
Georgina Rodriguez’s romance with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo recently sparked fury
Prince William 'recognises' that he has an 'invaluable support' act in Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle is standing accused of having only one qualification that is ‘marrying rich’
Officials at Tuesday´s press conference said there was no indication that drink or drugs were involved in the...
Golden Globes in 2022 failed to secure celebrities
Toni Collette and her ex-husband Dave Galfassi part way after 20 years of marriage