Prince William loses ‘support act’ brother Prince Harry amid ‘challenging’ years

Prince William has had a challenging time after he lost his ‘support act’ brother Prince Harry, said a royal expert.

Speaking to OK!, Katie Nicholl said: “The last couple of years have been challenging. We’ve had the brothers falling out and Megxit, and I think it has been difficult for William.”

“He’s lost his support act in Harry but he recognises that he has an invaluable support act in Kate.

“I think they are equally proud of each other but they‘ve really needed to be there for each other over these last couple of years and I think Kate has been a huge support at a time when he really needed it,” she added.

Moreover, the expert said that the Prince and Princess of Wales always make a ‘brilliant team’ who “finish one another’s sentences and they are always there for each other, which is why it works.”

“We’ve seen Kate as a solo act increasingly over recent years and she’s very capable on her own and very happy.

“But they’re also a very effective and powerful double act, so while I think we’ll see a lot of this, I think we will see more of Kate coming out on her own as the new Princess of Wales in 2023.,” the expert added.