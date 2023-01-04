‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner quits HBO for not hiring his Wife

‘House of the Dragon’: Show runner quits HBO for not hiring his Wife

House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has reportedly waved goodbye to the series after HBO refused to hire his wife as a fellow producer.

House of the Dragon is taking place almost two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, it depicts the tale of the internal war for succession within House Targaryen.

The season 1 of the series came to a conclusion in past October, and works on the season 2 is currently in progress.

Even before the official end of the season 1 the news came out that Sapochnik, who was co-showrunner alongside Ryan Condal, would be quitting House of the Dragon ahead of season 2.

According to a report from Puck, Sapochnik abruptly existed from House of the Dragon when the matter of keeping his wife, Alexis Raben as a producer turned into a clash with the heads of HBO.

He wanted Raben to continue as a producer into season 2, but the network rejected this due to Raben's lack of experience.

A mediator was even brought to intervene to settle this intense situation. Sapochnik later quit the series and fired his agents at WME, moving over to CAA with his wife.

Raben was also featured onscreen in House of the Dragon season 1, playing Talya, a lady-in-waiting to Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).