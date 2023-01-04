'Westworld' star James Marsden reacts to show cancellation

Westworld star James Marsden addressed the abrupt cancellation of the HBO sci-fi show.

During an interview with Rolling Stones, the 49-year-old, “I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended, Westworld wasn’t a disappointment.

I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish.”

Marsden said he wishes the show had been canceled on dismal financial performance and “was about more than financial success.”

“I love this Westworld family. It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan,” he said.

“I totally understand it’s an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success.”

The sci-fi creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had planned to conclude the show in the fifth season the premium network pulled the plug.

Moreover, the network also removed the show from HBO Max. However, it could come somewhere else later.