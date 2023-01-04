'Westworld' star James Marsden reacts to show cancellation

Westworld star James Marsden addressed the abrupt cancellation of the HBO sci-fi show.
During an interview with Rolling Stones, the 49-year-old, “I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended, Westworld wasn’t a disappointment.
I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish.”
Marsden said he wishes the show had been canceled on dismal financial performance and “was about more than financial success.”
“I love this Westworld family. It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan,” he said.
“I totally understand it’s an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success.”
The sci-fi creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had planned to conclude the show in the fifth season the premium network pulled the plug.
Moreover, the network also removed the show from HBO Max. However, it could come somewhere else later.
Renée Elise Goldsberry and Laura Benanti are fellow Broadway stars
Johnny Depp will essay the role of King Louis XV in upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry written and directed by...
Jennifer Garner shares a hilarious take on the first week of the new year on social media
Ana de Armas recently spilt the beans on the process of her recreating Marilyn Monroe scenes in 'Blonde'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s new project branded a ‘giant brainwashing stint
Kim Kardashian took to the video-sharing platform to celebrate the holiday and Kim decided to go all-natural for the...