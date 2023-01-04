Andrew Tate ‘didn’t hold women against their will’, neighbor breaks silence

Andrew Tate is rumored to have ‘never’ kept any women ‘against their will’ in the Romanian compound, according to his neighbor.

According to a report by the Mail Online, the neighbor Mihai Costicea who shares a wall with Tate’s residence claimed, “We all knew what was happening, it was not a very well-kept secret.”

“There were times when I would see some of the women living inside the bungalow completely naked and they didn't feel embarrassed about it at all. There were all kinds of things going on inside the house and it was obvious what it was being used for.”

“I only spoke with one of the girls, whose name was Bibiana and was from Czechoslovakia. She told me that they were all doing chat rooms but to be honest, they all seemed quite happy and were always going in and out of the house whenever they liked.”

Before concluding the neighbor also admitted, “We didn't get the impression that they were being held against their will.”