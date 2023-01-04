Prince Harry says 'he will not return' to King Charles and Royal life

Prince Harry does not see a Royal comeback for himself, he admits.
In an interview with Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex is spotted answering a question about his Royal comeback.
"Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" Cooper, 55, asked Harry.
"No," Harry said.
The Duke of Sussex interview could be seen on CBS.
This comes after Harry told Tom Brady that he needs a 'family,' not an 'institution.'
"It never needed to be this way," Harry said.
"I want a family, not an institution," the Duke noted.
