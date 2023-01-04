Prince Harry does not want King Charles back: 'Idiotic logic'

Prince Harry is called out for expressing his desire to get his family back.
Speaking to ITV presenter Tom Brady, the Duke of Sussex said: "I would like to get my father back" and "I would like to have my brother back".
Commenting on the Duke's remarks, host Daniela Elser wrote: "It's hard to find the right words here to truly quantify how stupefying, how ridiculous, how downright idiotic the Duke's logic is here."
She added in her column: "Harry wants his family 'back' and the way he is going about that is by pillorying them afresh to a global TV audience?
"By giving an interview to US 60 Minutes that was being promoted on Tuesday as explosive?" she mocked.
