Prince Harry is planning a 'nasty' plan against 'own brother' Prince William

Prince Harry is using his confessions to defame the Royal Family, especially brother Prince William, says expert.
Royal expert Nile Gardiner believes the Duke of Sussex has become the 'puppet' of his wife, Meghan Markle, and is thus is 'alienating' himself from his roots.
Turning to his Twitter this week, Mr Gardiner wrote: "Prince Harry is doing all he can to damage the Royal Family and alienate himself from the British people.
"He has reduced himself to little more than Meghan Markle's puppet."
In another tweet, he continued: "Prince Harry's memoir is set to be a nasty hatchet job attack on his own brother."
Mr Gardiner also tweeted: "Harry's stunning decline since joining Meghan Markle's vicious campaign to destroy the Royal Family has been tragic."
Lamar Odom accuses a brothel owner in Nevada of attempting to murder him
Gangsta Boo dies at the age of 43
Valerie Bertinelli said she is not worried about the rest of her life
Donna Mills shares her dedication to exercising every day
Leslie Grace shared her Batgirl look on Instagram
Rihanna will make her debut at Super Bowl on Feb. 12