Prince Harry defends his stance, says loves royals as family

Prince Harry has opened up about his relationship with the royal family, saying he wants his father and brother back, not the institution.



The Duke of Sussex, in chat with British journalist Tom Bradby, seemingly admitted that he loves royals as family.

Meghan Markle's hubby, in the teaser trailer for the interview which will air on ITV on Sunday, told the veteran broadcaster that he wants "a family, not an institution".

The Duke got emotional while saying that his family “have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile" before adding that “it never needed to be this way".

“They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains,” he said.