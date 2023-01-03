Valerie Bertinelli celebrated New Year's Day being carefree about the rest of her life

Valerie Bertinelli stated on Instagram that New Year's Day 2023 marks the beginning of the rest of her life and she is not worried about it, according to Fox News.



Valerie shared a video of her on Instagram in which she is seen smiling while Taylor Swift's song Clean is playing in the background.

Valerie wrote in the caption, "From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favourite days, for the last 5-6 years it’s been one of the saddest. No more. There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful.

She further added, "I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it!"

Valerie Bertinelli got a divorce from her ex-husband Tom Vitale last November.

