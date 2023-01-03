Miley Cyrus releasing song on Liam Hemsworth birthday after trying to reconnect with him

Miley Cyrus releasing song on Liam Hemsworth birthday after she tried to reconnect with him

Miley Cyrus is all set to release her new song titled Flowers on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday after he snubbed her multiple times whenever she tried to reconnect.

Surprising her fans before ringing in New Year, the Party in the U.S.A. singer took to Instagram to announce her new single.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS," the singer captioned the song.

However, several fans were quick to notice that the date her new single is set to be released is also her ex-husband’s birthday with whom she parted ways in 2020.

This comes after an insider spilt to Radar Online that Cyrus has tried “several times” to establish friendly relations with Hemsworth three years after their shocking divorce.

However, the actor “snubs” her whenever she reaches out. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” the source said.

“But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her,” the insider revealed.