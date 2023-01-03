Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn Beckham 'drove her to film set every day': 'He's great!'

Nicola Peltz could hold herself back from showering praise and love over Brooklyn Beckham who helped her through a gruelling day on the set.

The Transformer actor recently revealed that Brooklyn drove her to the set of Welcome To Chippendales at 4 am every day.

During her conversation with the PA news agency, Nicola added: “He’s just really proud of me every time I get a job that I’m really excited about. He was great.

“I mean, I had to be on set every day at 5 am, so he drove me at 4am in the morning every day and he was really supportive and great.”

Nicola continued: “He wanted to see the next one and I said, “I don’t have it”. He really loved it.

“Honestly, Brooklyn and I’s favourite thing in the whole world is to binge-watch a show in bed with our dogs – that is our happiest time.

“We have a problem where we can’t just watch one episode, we have to finish it. It’s a problem.

“But that was a little hard as we really wanted to see the next episode and I was like, ‘they only sent me one’,” he added.