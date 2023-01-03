Prince Harry’s olive branch to Charles, William ‘makes no sense’

Prince Harry’s latest claims that he wants his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, back are being slammed by royal experts, with one saying that they ‘make no sense’.
The Duke of Sussex made the comments during a chat with ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, and said: “I want a family, not an institution… They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”
He also said: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back.”
Writing for News AU, royal expert Daniela Elser slammed Prince Harry for these comments, saying: “Prince Harry has revealed he wants to reconcile with his father and brother. But his plan to achieve that makes no sense at all.”
“Harry wants his father and brother 'back'. How exactly does he see this happening? The ‘logic’ in all of this requires such mental contortions I think I need a lie-down.”
“The truly unsettling thing in all of this? The week has not even really begun, with hours of interviews to be watched (or, endured) and hundreds of pages of Spare to be ploughed through yet. What will Harry’s relationship with his family look like on the other side of this?” Elser added.
She went on to lash out further at Prince Harry, writing: “It’s hard to find the right words here to truly quantify how stupefying, how ridiculous, how downright idiotic the duke’s logic is here.”
“Harry wants his family 'back' and the way he is going about that is by pillorying them afresh to a global TV audience?” Elser also questioned.
Britney Spears to sell $12million Calabasas home she bought with Sam Asghari before wedding
Jennifer Lopez enthrals fans as she shares new images from her dreamy wedding to beau Ben Affleck
Alec Baldwin reacts to Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland Baldwin, her beau RAC first pregnancy
Miley Cyrus is all set to release her new song titled 'Flower' on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday
Russell Crowe shares about his New Year’s resolution for 2023 on social media
Kanye West’s daughter North West recently left fans in splits with her hilarious TikTok video