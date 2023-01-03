Lamar Odom says he was ‘hurt’ by the way Khloe Kardashian treated him

Lamar Odom recently reflected on the time when he was accused of stalking Khloe Kardashian in 2015.

During his recent appearance on a Fox TV show, the former NBA shared that it was Kris who told him Khloe’s location which led to him being accused of stalking the reality star.

He said: “As far as I can remember, like, I'm a little foggy, but as far as I can remember, she kinda likes hooked it up for me to meet Khloe down at SoulCycle,” Lamar.

“You know, I get down there and, like, she kinda treated me, like, kinda like she didn't know me, which was hurtful a little bit. And then she was kinda like making a scene and then, like, Paparazzi came out of nowhere. So I'm kinda, like... I'm hurt by that,” he shared.

Lamar praised the 67-year-old momager for her business acumen, revealing, “I used to call her ma. She showed a lot of love. She was cool. I loved her.”

Replying to a question if Kris was “dicey”, Lamar said: “Yeah. I mean, at that time, I'm married to my wife, you know what I'm saying? I'm comfortable enough to do it. I'm happy enough to do it.

The NBA star said that he made “some money” because of Kris’ management. “I think so. I came out on the positive,” he said.

Lamar added: “I don't think people really give them credit for their family dynamic. Family gonna go through (expletive), and I think they've handled that (expletive) phenomenally good.”